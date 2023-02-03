GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Columbia Country Exhibition Center. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Yvonne Meeks, from Evans.

This prestigious award was first given in 2005 and recognizes one leader from the community for his or her professional and philanthropic achievements.

Meeks has 50 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is a certified financial counselor and is in business development at SRP Federal Credit Union.

She is described by co-workers as “a humanitarian who demonstrates acts of kindness through volunteerism and love.”

Meeks has served on many boards across the two-state, including the United Way of the CSRA, the Columbia County Chamber, Abilene Baptist Church, and the North Augusta Chamber.