Media students at Paine get a taste of entertainment during conference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students in Paine College’s Department of Media Studies kicked off a week long workshop to learn more about the entertainment industry. They are focusing on how specific images impact how we communicate.

The conference started with a panel discussion on black images in the media and how African Americans have been viewed since slavery.

The Augusta Film Commission and American Youth Film Festival also led workshops for students interested in entertainment.

Teri Burnette, Media Studies Chair and Assistant Professor, said “It’s just about the black image and what happened to the black image in American and how we are using different mediums to express ourselves.”

The Panoramic Multi-Media Conference last through Saturday.

In addition to the workshops and celebrations, there will be two panel discussions and a networking event.

“400 Years of the Black Image in Media” panel, Wednesday, October 9th at 1:00PM-3:00PM. Panel Guest: Paine College Professors from various departments. Location: Candler Memorial Library Ballroom

“I Majored in Mass Comm, Now What? panel: Thursday, October 10th at 9:25AM-10:40AM. Panel Guest: Industry Professionals and Paine College Media Studies Alumni. Location: Candler Memorial Library Ballroom

Networking Event: Thursday, October 10th at 10:50AM-12:05PM. Location: Candler Memorial Library Ballroom



Highlights for Thursday include what students can do with their mass communications degrees and a screenwriting and entertainment law workshop.

All events are free and open to the public.