MCG students host “Teen Resiliency” program

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- Parenting teens while they are navigating their teenage years is no easy task, that’s why students at Augusta’s University Medical College of Georgia are taking what they learned during their younger years and paying it forward.

Students at MCG started a ‘Teen Resiliency” program which carters to the 14 counties across the CSRA.

Shruti Gupta is a rising senior at MCG and one of the students involved in the program.

“It’s a six weeks long workshop process. Certain students have already enrolled and they are paired with two medical students. So about 10 teenagers are paired with medical students,” explains Gupta.