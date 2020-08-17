McDuffie County students start online learning

McDuffie, Co., Ga. (WJBF) – All McDuffie County Students will start learning from home today.

Teachers will use Google Classroom and recorded lectures.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with one parent, who has three children learning online.

McDuffie County parent, Ellie McGuire, she keeps her kids on a tight schedule.

McGuire says they got a taste of this schedule in the Spring, but it was mainly busy work.

Now, they’ve had to buy books, extra technology, and transform her home to a classroom.

“Each one of mine have a spot where they’ll sit. I literally took my dining room and turned it into a learning area for them I cleared off my China cabinet,” says McGuire. “I set up their little cubbies, so literally they can just come in to one room, grab what they need, grab their computers, and go to their spot.”

One of McGuire’s three kids has special needs. Ellie says she likes the online schedule a lot more.

Her son has an I-E-P. There’s a special needs program. His classes are still scheduled as well as his virtual meetings with teachers.

She says it balances her schedule more than makes it chaotic.

“McDuffie County has done a good job as far as transitioning and using those extra resources. So, really in all acuality, he would be going to different teachers anyway, so he won’t be doing anything different than what he would have been if he was in calss,” says McGuire.

If you’re student has trouble reaching WiFi, McDuffie County schools will have a mobile hotspot at different locations.

Locations open from 8:30-11:30 AM are as follows.

Calvary Baptist Church – 4837 Luckey’s Bridge Road – Dearing

Rollingwood Apartments – 500 Mendel Avenue

Dearing Pointe – Corner of Randall Rd. and Larkin Rd.

Springfield Baptist – Old MAC – 614 Martin Luther King, Jr. St.

Thomson Villas – 642 Forest Clary Dr. Ext.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church – 1753 Mt. Pleasant Road

Locations, 1:00-3:00 PM

Fort Creek Baptist Church – 1497 Fort Creek Road – Dearing

Pitts Street Park – 210 Pitts Street

Marshall Baptist Church – 436 Marshall Church Road

Boys and Girls Club – 221 Pecan Avenue

Happy Valley Store (rear parking area) – 4211 Happy Valley Road

Sweetwater Activity Center – 2110 Wire Road