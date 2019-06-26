McDuffie County son shoots father in leg, flees scene

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County man is in custody after reportedly shooting his father.

Investigators responded to a reported shooting on Randall Road in Dearing on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dennis Phillips with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Officials say his injury was not life threatening.

Investigators found that Dennis’s son, Taylor Dennis Phillips, had shot his father and fled the scene in a 2011 Chevy Impala.

He was later arrested on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and Armed Robbery.

He’s currently being held at the McDuffie County Jail pending a bond hearing.