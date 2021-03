McDuffie County, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Roddrick William Cox is now in custody.

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Roddrick William Cox in the White Oak Rd. and bypass area.

Cox is wearing tan pants. He is 6’0 and weighs approximately 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Cox is currently on foot.

If you see him, please call your local law enforcement agency.