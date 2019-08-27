McDuffie County Sheriff ‘s raid home and find guns

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Take a look at this picture, you can see the five guns that were found along with extra ammunition. Sergeant Larry Adaway and Investigator Jared Land with the McDuffie county sheriffs office, searched the home on Thursday on Salem Road.

Officials tell NewsChannel 6 the Sheriff’s office was looking for a wanted suspect who visited the house frequently.

We spoke to Chief Deputy Ronnie Williamson who did not wish to go on camera but he did confirm the arrest of Tiffany Denise Davis and James Leverette Jr– the two suspects that were in the home at the time of the search.

Williamson tells me both Davis and Leverette Jr are convicted felons and prohibited from being around guns.

Neighbors wouldn’t talk to us on camera, either. They say they are shocked because the neighborhood is normally quite with no issues.

Both Davis and Leverette remain in the McDuffie County jail awaiting bond.

each is charged with five counts of possession of firearm by convicted felons –one for each gun–and are also charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal

Chief Deputy Williamson says they will run traces with the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives to find out where the guns where manufactured and sold.

He says if no traces are found, when the case goes to court. A petition will be filed with the court to have the firearms destroyed.