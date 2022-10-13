MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The McDuffie County School system has seen its highest graduation rate in over ten years.

School officials say several initiatives that have been put into place in the McDuffie County School system have helped students achieve tremendous success.

Graduation rate in McDuffie County is now above 85 percent, an over three percent increase from the previous year.

The county’s performance is now above the state’s overall graduation average.

Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes says the increase is a result of several initiatives, including offering classes for high school credit to middle schoolers.

“Our 8th grade students are able to obtain credits before they even cross the street to attend Thompson High School,” said Dr. Rhodes.

Another initiative has been the expansion of their Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education programs.

The county also helps struggling students with credit repair and recovery options that are determined through their personal graduation plans.

“We also offer not only summer school, but we also offer tutoring and evening school Monday through Thursday each week,” said Dr. Rhodes. “And the district provides transportation for our students to ensure that they are able to stay on campus.”

Dr. Rhodes says these initiatives have motivated the students towards greater achievement.

“We as a district have focused not just on readiness for college but career readiness as well. Our school district was recognized as one of the four for the Future Award winners in the state of Georgia. Our school board was recognized for these efforts by the American School Board Journal for workforce development,” said Dr. Rhodes.

“We see the excitement in our students. We feature our students in their apprenticeships in the community. And I believe this, coupled with our highest graduation rate to date, is all just positive affirmation of what we’re doing here in McDuffie County Schools,” Dr. Rhodes said.

Dr. Rhodes says she is looking forward to building upon this positive change in the McDuffie County school system.