McDuffie County Schools move to online learning due to a rise in COVID-19

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students, McDuffie County School System has decided to begin the second semester of school in virtual learning beginning January 5, 2021.

Face to face students will not return to school until January 19, 2021. Chromebooks and hotspots were reissued to face to face learners in November. These electronic devices can be used for assignments posted in Google Classroom. Questions concerning assignments can be emailed to your child’s teacher.

Students following the learn from home model are not impacted.

Internet access points are at the following locations:

Attendance during these two weeks is mandatory as this is NOT an extension of the holiday break. Attendance is determined upon participation during work sessions and completion of assignments. Please make sure your student logs into Google Classroom to access live and recorded instruction to complete assignments.

Meal deliveries will be made at 10:00 am every day by the McDuffie County School System Transportation Department. Requests should be directed to Christie Cook at 706-986-4027.

2020 end of course testing is suspended. Make up sessions will be rescheduled for January 2021.