McDuffie County Schools extend virtual learning

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, McDuffie County School System has decided to extend virtual learning until January 22, 2021.

All fact-to-face student should return to school January 25, 2021.

Students can access assignments in Google Classroom with Chromebooks that were issued in November. You can email your child’s teacher with questions regarding assignments.

Internet access points include:

Attendance is mandatory and will be determined by participation during sessions and completion of assignments.

Breakfast and lunch deliveries will be made at 10:00 a.m. every day by the McDuffie County School System Transportation Department. If you have any questions or requests, please call Christie Cook at 706-986-4027.

End of Course testing will be rescheduled for February 2021. Questions about testing can be directed to Assistant Principal Sonya Strong at Thomson High School (strongs@mcduffie.k12.ga.us).