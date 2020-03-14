McDuffie County Schools close due to COVID-19 threat

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County School Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes has announced schools in her district will close from March 16 to March 20, 2020, following Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of emergency announcement due to COVID-19 threats.

A statement from Dr. Rhodes reads, “This decision is for the protection of our students, faculty, and staff as well as to support statewide and nationwide efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Resources for students will be listed on the school system webpage and Facebook page Monday, March 16th. For students who may not have access to electronic resources, at-home learning packets will be available at the entrance of each school beginning Tuesday, March 17th.”

There are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in McDuffie County.

School extracurricular activities are also suspended at this time.

Dr. Rhodes added, “The district will monitor closely and reassess the situation on March 20th to determine if this closure should be extended past this week. We will release future plans through a press release, one-call notification, and our social media platforms. This decision comes as a result of thoughtful discussions regarding what is best for our students, staff, and families.”