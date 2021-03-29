McDuffie County School System Return to 5 Days-a-week Instruction for all grades

McDuffie County, Ga. (WJBF) – McDuffie County School System will expand in-person instruction for face-to-face students in grades Pre-K – 12 to five days a week beginning April 12, 2021.

During the first two-and-a-half months of 2021, McDuffie County Schools grades 6th through 12th operated under a 4-day-a-week hybrid model because of the high transmission rate of COVID-19 in that county. On March 15th, public schools in McDuffie County expanded in-person instruction for all grades to four days per week.

The McDuffie County School System is actively monitoring public health data as well as guidance from the CDC, the Georgia DPH and the Georgia Department of Education.