McDuffie County School District votes on new start date for 2020/2021 school year

MCDUFFIE (WJBF) – In light of current health data and advice from medical professionals, the McDuffie County Board of Education voted Thursday night to revise the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The new start date is set for August 17, 2020 while the end of the school year has not changed. This new start date allows time to reduce spread of the virus in the community as well as giving staff the time to prepare for additional resources.

The return to school plan includes the two different instructional models below:

Instructional Model 1 –Face-to-Face Instruction

· Dependent upon the spread of the virus in the community, the system may enact a blended model which would include two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of virtual instruction.

· Should infection rates continue to increase, the system would enact complete virtual instruction and no face-to-face instruction.

Instructional Model 2 – Learn from Home (Parent Choice)

The learn from home registration will be re-opened through July 30, 2020.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the system will continue to monitor the spread of the virus in the community as well as updates to public health guidance. This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize it may cause a great inconvenience for some. However, it is our charge not only to educate our children but also to keep students and staff safe and healthy. We appreciate your support as we navigate this changing situation. The McDuffie County School District

For more information, please CLICK HERE to visit the McDuffie County School District website.