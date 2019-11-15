McDuffie County mourning the death of a Thomson High School student who was killed in a car crash last week

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Hundreds of people gathered by the spirit rock on Thomson High School to say goodbye to a 16-year-old Amarione Thampson.

He is a Thomson High student who was killed in a car crash last week. Friends and family held a balloon release for him. This is the third Thompson High student killed in a car crash in several months.

“He was always positive,” said Tiffany Brinkley. “Every time we would come around, he was smiling and playing around. He loved playing with my daughter and son, and they were close.”

His family says he was the type of person who would pick you up if you were feeling down.

“He would always make sure that I’m alright,” said Kaleigh Johnson. “He would ask how are you doing today. He was that type of cousin that would come and say, are you alright.”

“He loved to make me feel happy and make me laugh all the time,” explained Aiyana Bush.

People there say they were thinking about the good times with him.

“I was thinking about his smile and how he always wanted to show us his muscles. Look cuz, look at my muscles, feel it,” said Middleton.

Amarione’s family say every time the area bounces back from one incident, it seems like another one happens. They believe it’s the support from everyone that keeps this tight-knit community #ThomsonStrong.

“Everybody that came and supported him; whether it’s from the tragic accident, I’m just glad everybody came out to support him,” said Johnson.

“To know that we have people that have our back’s through these hard times; we know that are not alone,” explained Middleton. “We have the community behind us.”

His little cousin told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, even though Amarione is gone, she knows he is still guiding her.

“I always knew that I was going to see him every day at church,” said Bush. “But know that he is gone, I feel sad now.”

Amarione’s funeral will be this Saturday at 10 AM in Thomson High School.