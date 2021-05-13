McDuffie County crash kills two people

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly crash in McDuffie County on the Thomson Bypass at the intersection of Dallas Drive.

A Kia Forte was traveling west on Dallas Drive and did not yield after stopping for a stop sign and ran into a GMC truck that was heading south on the Thomson Bypass.

The passenger of the Kia and the driver of the GMC suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Kia and the passenger of the GMC were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening.

There is no other information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

