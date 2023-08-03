McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County resident’s cat was attacked by a suspected rabid raccoon at their residence.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Moose Club Road.

The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) in Decatur, GA for rabies testing. Test results from GPHL confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The McDuffie County Health Department recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The McDuffie County Health Department is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-595-1740 Ext. 109.