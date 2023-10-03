MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Animal Services announced on Facebook Tuesday that the long-maligned animal shelter is ready to re-open.

“It’s official! The McDuffie County Animal Shelter is ready to re-open. After working closely with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, we have passed our opening inspections and have been slowly ramping up our services to the community over the past week. We plan to have animals available for adoption and, on an appointment-only basis, drop-offs, starting Monday, Oct. 9. Note: At this time, we will not be accepting any out-of-county surrenders. Meanwhile, check this page – and share it with your friends – for animals we currently have in our shelter and information updates such as hours, pet tips, etc. We look forward to meeting the needs of every member of our community, especially the furry ones!” – McDuffie County Animal Services / Facebook

Shelter officials say they will have animals up for adoption beginning Monday, Oct. 9.

The shelter closed in the summer of 2022 after citizens raised concerns of animal abuse. It was closed for several weeks for “renovations” but never re-opened.

After the announcement that there would be both local and state investigations into the shelter’s practices, the former director and another employee left their positions.

The county hired former Bulloch County Animal Services director Wendey Ivey to come on board and run the McDuffie County Animal Shelter in February 2023. She resigned that June.

After Ivey’s resignation, the county named Micayla McClain as the new Animal Services Director. She is still on the job as of the time of this article’s publication.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells WJBF their case investigating the animal shelter is now closed. Their findings were sent to the Toombs District Attorney’s Office. A grand jury in McDuffie County declined to bring any charges.