McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A local rescue organization is pleading with the public for help.
2 Hands Saving 4 Paws Humane Society Inc., located in McDuffie County, posted on their Facebook page that there are over 30 felines in need of barns.
The post goes on to say:
81 year old women has been feeding these felines, which obviously has multiplied to so many she can’t even walk out her door.
We will trap and spay/neuter them all, but they need placement immediately after.
I will start with a handful on July 31, 2023.
Does anyone in McDuffie County or surrounding areas know anyone in need of barn cats?
Please help if you can by sharing.
Sadly if placement is not found the family has no other option but to euthanize.
Let’s try to help them by finding them placement.2 Hands Saving 4 Paws Humane Society Inc