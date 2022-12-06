THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson High School football team won its semi-final game against Appling County on December 2nd and will be traveling to compete in the Georgia AA Championship against Fitzgerald in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium at noon on December 9.

To ensure sufficient staff and transportation are available for Thomson players, cheerleaders, and band, the district will enact a “Learn from Home Day” on December 9.

Learning materials (not Chromebooks) will be distributed to students prior to dismissal on Thursday, December 8th.

Also, as a result of the game, the Bulldog Players’ performance of Elf the Musical scheduled for

Friday evening has been moved to Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the Friday evening performance will be redeemable at the Saturday evening performance.

Additional tickets may be purchased for the 3:00 p.m. or the 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturday at bulldogplayers.org, THS Go Fan, and at the door of each performance.

For those wanting to attend Friday’s game in Atlanta, championship game tickets are $20 and available through GoFan, and parking on Hank Aaron Drive is $25.

The stadium has a strictly enforced clear bag policy.

Thomson fans are asked to enter the stadium through Gate 8.

CONGRATS BULLDOGS!