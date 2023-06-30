MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson-McDuffie County Animal Shelter has confirmed that the director has officially resigned.

Officials say Wendy Ivey’s last day as the director was Wednesday, June 28th.

Ivey was named the Animal Services Director in February after serving as the Director of Animal Services in Bullock County.

According to McDuffie County’s Community Development Director Jason Smith, the process to find an interim director has begun.

