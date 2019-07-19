McDonald’s to host hiring fair

(WJBF) – Do you need a job that works around your schedule and helps you pay for college, or are you looking to start your career?

On July 24th, participating McDonald’s across Southern Georgia restaurants are on a hiring spree to recruit almost 1,000 team members.

Every walk-in will have the chance to apply and interview for a position to join the McDonald’s team – where you can enjoy benefits like flexible hours, $2500 tuition assistance and opportunities for advancement and an employee discount.

For opportunities, visit one of your local McDonald’s on Tuesday, June 24th from 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 7 pm, apply online anytime at McDonalds.com/careers, or text WorksforMe to 36453.