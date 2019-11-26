McCormick County to host job fair Dec. 3rd

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

People who are unemployed or looking for a better job will have an opportunity to meet nearly a dozen employers at a job fair in McCormick on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 2-6 p.m., at the McCormick County Administration Building.

The building is located on 610 S. Mine St., in McCormick.

Ten employers have registered for the job fair as of Nov. 21, and each is hiring for current positions. Job seekers are asked to bring their resumes.

If any other employers are interested in registering, please contact Upper Savannah Workforce Development Specialist Billy Morgan at 864 941-8071 or bmorgan@uppersavannah.com.

The job fair comes at an important time for McCormick County with Georgia Pacific recently idling its plant, resulting in the layoff of 98 people.

“Upper Savannah just had its regional job fair in October, but when there is a layoff impacting a large number of workers in one of our counties, we reach out to our partners to start planning a job fair to help them transition into new opportunities,” Morgan said, referring to the Upper Savannah region which includes Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties.

“We appreciate the leadership of the McCormick County Economic Developer Thessa Smith and County Council Chair, Charles Jennings,” Morgan continued. “The county immediately reached out to us offering to host and help organize the job fair.”

Smith is pleased to have McCormick host a job fair, especially for the Georgia Pacific workers.

“This will be a great opportunity for employers to review and look at employees from Georgia Pacific,” she said. “Other residents will also have the opportunity to place an application with employers.

“Many Georgia Pacific employees have over 20 years of experience with the company and have not been actively seeking employment,” she added. “I believe having the employers come to our community will reflect their interest in our citizens. It does show that we all care about our citizens and would like to see them succeed.”

Job seekers need to make a good first impression, Smith said.

“They need to come with a friendly disposition and being aware of the skills they can offer,” she said. “Today’s employer would like to know how you can and will add value to their company.”

The McCormick SC Works Center has additional staff working on Mondays to help job seekers prepare resumes and assist with online job applications.

The SC Works Center is located at 109 West Augusta St., next to town hall. Computers are available for job search activities. Training may be available for eligible individuals.

“SC Works is available to assist with resume writing and I would highly recommend job seekers take advantage of this opportunity. It will assist them with articulating their job skills,” Smith said.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.