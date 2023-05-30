McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department is sending out a boil water advisory to local residents.

Authorities say the boil water advisory is in the Clarks Hill area from S.C. 221 Clarks Hill Highway to Boulder Lane excluding Woodhaven, Lost Wilderness, and Furey Plantation.

Authorities say that dirt and/or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a water main line break in the area.

Residents in that area are being asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, and any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department says that the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.