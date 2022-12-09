McCormick, S.C. (WJBF) – Christmas is in full swing in McCormick, South Carolina. This season, along with the rest of its holiday activities, a Story Walk is happening on Main Street.

“We have pages of the book, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas actually laminated and on display at various business windows throughout McCormick on Main Street,” said President of the McCormick County Historical Commission, Tonia Moore.

The goal of the Story Walk is to help promote the Christmas spirit and to get families to read a story together.

“What’s better than a Grinch story at Christmas with your family and it helps promote literacy,” said Moore.

The pages are laid out across businesses on Main Street, so not only is the walk encouraging reading but it also shines a light on local businesses as well.

“The goal really was to get families to read a story together, to spend time together and then by putting it on the business that’s our bonus. Maybe people see or go into businesses that they didn’t even know were on Main Street,” said Moore.

So whether you’re stopping in to check out the Festival of Trees, partake in holiday activities, or just walking around, If you’re looking for the Christmas Spirit McCormick South Carolina has you covered.

“McCormick is such a gem that most people do not know about. Things like the Story Walk, or our other holiday activities, really give a family or an individual a wonderful day filled with joy and all the spirits of the season,” said Moore.