McCormick Backpack Ministry provides weekend food for children who need it the most

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s a program right in the CSRA that provides weekend food for preschool and school-aged children to make sure no child goes hungry!

16 million American kids struggle with hunger each year. An estimated 48.8 million Americans, including 16.2 million children, live in households that lack the means to get enough nutritious food on a regular basis. The McCormick Backpack Ministry started in 2015 to help change the statistics with child hunger.

Volunteers pick up food, unpack boxes, shelve the food, pack, load and deliver more than 100 packs to the McCormick Schools including First Steps every Friday during the school year.

Children who are served have been identified as being undernourished by school personnel. If eligible, students will receive a bag of nutritious children-friendly food for the weekend. The food bags are distributed discreetly.

Rosanne Selby, President of the McCormick Backpack Ministry, and Catherine Callaham, Parent Coordinator Volunteer at McCormick Schools, joined Good Morning Augusta weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to explain the program and why they wanted to bring awareness to a much-needed program, not only in McCormick County but across the United States where 8 million children go hungry a weekend.

If you would like more information, contact Roseanne Selby at (864) 378-1488 or email: rmselby@wctel.net.

Donations can also be mailed to:

McCormick County Backpack Ministry

PO Box 1145

McCormick, SC 29835