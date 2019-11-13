McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger/WJBF)

The United Churches of McCormick County will present McCormick 2019 Christmas Church Tours Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Previous participants in the past Tour of Churches will have experienced the warm connection with other residents of the county as we all plan the celebrations of the birth of Christ. Visitors to the various churches learn of the Christmas traditions and history of each church. Guests will also experience the music of the churches and meet members of their congregations.

The three participating churches are:

Buffalo Baptist Church, Springfield A.M.E. Church and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Brochures with a map will be available at the Chamber of Commerce in late November.

Admission is Free.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.