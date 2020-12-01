Mayor’s task force recommends relocating Confederate memorial

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A recommendation to Augusta leaders is calling for a change to the landscape in downtown Augusta.

Since June, the future of the Confederate Memorial on Broad Street has been studied by the Mayor’s Task Force on Monuments and Landmarks.

The group has completed its work and is recommending to commissioners moving the Confederate Memorial off Broad Street to Magnolia Cemetery.

“It’s a compromise, but I think before we can do anything it’s got to go through the legislature. I don’t think the city can do it on their own,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Other committee recommendations include renaming the Calhoun Expressway and moving another confederate monument off Greene Street to private property.

