Mayor’s ambulance service letter blindsides commissioners

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners saying Mayor Davis went behind their back on Ambulance Service.

Last month the Mayor sent a this letter to the chairman of the local EMS Council stating Augusta wants to be in change of the ambulance zone replacing Gold Cross.

The item has been put on the Council’s February meeting agenda.

However commissioners did not vote to direct Davis to send the letter to go after the zone.



“Big surprise to the entire governing body, nobody knew about it talked to legal council they didn’t even say they knew about it just disappointed you know something of this magnitude that’s been so polarizing for our community and for the governing body not to know it was being sent very disappointing in fact I don’t know how he had six votes to send something like that,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.



We talked with Mayor Davis on the phone he said he was traveling and had no comment on reaction to the letter.