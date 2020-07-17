Mayor says mask mandate is constitutional.

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is right when it comes to masks, says mayor hardie davis.

Last week — the mayor issued an exeuctive order mandating masks in government buildings and private businesses.

but governor kemp suspended these mandates for cities like Augusta — but the mayor says the law is on Augusta’s side.

“The Georgia constitution clearly provides municipalities with the authority it further goes on to provide municipalities with their authorities it clearly defines and limits what the governors authorities are and we’re going to operate pursuant to the constitution,” said Mayor Davis.

” And a potential court battle?”

“Thanks for your time George,” the mayor said ending the interview.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin, who is charge of security at government buildings — says masks are being encouraged for visitors but no one is being turned away for not having one.