Mayor says he’ll miss being at Masters

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Meanwhile Mayor Davis predicted it last week but that doesn’t mean he likes it .

Mayor Davis saying he is disappointed in the decision to play the 2020 Masters this year without patrons.

The golf club announcing Wednesday the tournament will be played in November however because of the significant risk it will be without the badge holders.

I’ve never been out to Augusta National in November I was looking forward to bright and brilliant colors golf leaves, straw, and I’m not going to get the chance to do that,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Last Week Mayor Davis predicted the tournament would be held without patron, he said that was based on the number cases and the data.