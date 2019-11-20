Mayor reacts to fatal deputy shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s mayor talking about last night’s tragedy.

Wednesday Mayor Hardie Davis directed flags in the city to be lowered to half staff.

Mayor Davis is calling for the community to be there for its officers.

“It’s a tragic situation for us at the passing of investigator Cecil Ridley, I think the challenge for us is making sure we put our arms around not only his family but the men and women who continue to serve and protect,” said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis points out this is the second Richmond County deputy to be killed in the line of duty during his time in office.

Sergeant Greg Meagher was killed in 2017 when he went into a building during a gas leak to save an employee.