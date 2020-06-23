Mayor promotes task force to look at monument and landmark names

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) Before renaming the Augusta Common or removing the confederate monuments Mayor Hardie Davis believes Augusta needs to have a robust conversation and by executive order he wants a task force to lead that conversation.

I’ts what Commissioner Bill Fennoy wants discussed,renaming the Augusta common to embrace a worldwide movement for racial justice.

The Augusta Common is named that because it is a common space of all Augustans to try and rename it for three people who are not from Augusta does not make a lot of sense to me,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“A lot of people are resistant to change and they’re just resistant to change and this is the way they feel about it,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Mayor Hardie Davis wants Augusta to address issues of racial injustice, but by forming a committee to look at renaming landmarks or removing monuments.

“We’ll be issuing an executive order that will be standing up a committee, a task force that will look at monuments, landmarks, and streets with five members being appointed by the commission and six being appointed by the mayor,” said Mayor Davis.

But The mayor’s plan is news to some commissioners.

“He has not said a word to me about that I don’t think he should do six vote members and the commission do only five I think if we’re going to put a task force together it needs to be a fair task force,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

When it comes to issues like the Common or the monument the mayor saying give the task force a chance to work,.

“We’re going to give them some guidelines that we want to see them bring back a series of recommendations as it relates to naming landmarks monuments how do we handle them today how do we handle them going forward this conversation is not going to go away,” said Mayor Davis.

Now by using executive order the mayor can form this panel without commission approval however commissioners would have to vote to appoint their members.