Mayor Pro-Tem vote comes with controversey

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta has a new Mayor Pro-Tem,but not without controversy.



The commission electing Bobby Williams to the job. after the commissioner Dennis Williams’ nomination failed.

But when the Mayor asked to make the vote for Bobby Williams unanimous;

Commissioner Dennis Williams and Sammie Sias voted no.

“I voted not make it unanimous, I believe I’m the best candidate for that particular job I would do a much better job of being Mayor Pro-Tem,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Dennis Williams nomination for the position failed on a five to four vote with Commissioner John Clarke abstaining.