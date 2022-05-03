AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A heated few minutes after the commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams and a local business owner getting into an altercation inside the Municipal Building.

Sources tell us, the heated incident had to do with a discussion inside the meeting regarding the Ports Authority.

We’ve talked with Marshall Ramone Lamkin who says the incident is still under investigation. We’re also told the Mayor Pro Tem wants to press charges because the altercation did turn physical.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.