Mayor Pete Buttigieg shares presidential vision in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC.- “I think he’s the right person for office. We need change,” says Samantha Purcell, Buttigieg Supporter.

Hundreds of people waited for hours in line to get a good seat at the Maude Edenfield Park in North Augusta to hear Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak about his plans if elected president.

He shared many of his views about women’s rights, lowering wages, equality, reforming bail bond, and more.



“They are with us on protecting healthcare, they’re with us on education, they’re with us on immigration, they’re with us on guns!” says Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Many say that platform he stands on is a breath of fresh air.

“Forward thinking, who believes in peace, equality, lowering the deficit, inclusiveness, and honesty, morality… lots of things that we are lacking right now,” says Samantha Purcell.

“I like the fact that he’s concerned about climate change and he views it as a national security issue,” says Tom Mack.

And healthcare.

“It shouldn’t be for the rich. It shouldn’t be for the this and that. Everyone should have their healthcare. And looking at that and the education is something that pulled me towards his cause.”

This was a chance for the community to come out and get unanswered questions to see if he was fit for the race.

“I thought I was one of the very last troops turning out their lights. And it’s been five years and we’re still there. I m afraid that were not that far from getting our first headline about someone lost in Afghanistan in America who was not born in 9/11. Unless we can figure out how to put an end to an endless war,” says Mayor Pete.

“I like that he has military experience. I think that’s important in this presidency,” says Tim Kane.

While the field of candidates is expansive, but these residents say a person of good character will narrow the race.

“I don’t care what your background is, like what it is…he’s coming with the truth and love. And I think a lot of the US is faced with everything, but love,” says Tara Trammell.