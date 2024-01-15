AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- For his second annual MLK Service Day, Mayor Garnett Johnson and his staff partnered with community members and nonprofits to serve the community at the Masters Table Soup Kitchen.

“Today is just the beginning of what we can do as a community, and as a group,” said Johnson.

The mayor’s staff partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank, Project Refresh, the Dental College of Georgia, and the Medical College of Georgia.

They all worked together to provide showers, new clothes, healthcare screenings, hygiene kits, and a hot meal to those facing homelessness and food insecurity.

“Some of the simplest things we take for granted. This morning I took a hot shower in a warm house to get ready today. Fortunately we have hot showers and a change of clothes, but it’s still a little cool outside, and some of these individuals don’t have the opportunity and the luxuries that we share as Americans,” said Johnson.

According to the mayor, 1 in 9 adults–and 1 in 6 children–are food insecure, and efforts like this will help change that.

“I think that’s a big, big gap that we need to close. Not only addressing food insecurity, but homelessness, access to quality healthcare, access to quality dental care,” said Johnson.

Golden Harvest Food Bank President Amy Breitmann says these efforts are a massive help to them, as the hunger problem continues for adults and children in our area.

“It is really heartbreaking. It’s really in direct correlation with what’s happening in the economy with rent and utility costs, and gas prices and food costs that people are needing to turn to places like this for assistance. So I think us coming together and serving is just really powerful,” said Breitmann.

And in light of MLK Day, the mayor says serving the community honors the legacy of the man who had a dream.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice of his life so that I can accomplish my dreams,” said Johnson.

“Growing up in an area where there’s not a lot of opportunity, now we have the freedoms to live where we want to live, go to school wherever you want to go to school, and you can worship however you want to worship. This community I believe is stronger when we unite together, and in the spirit of Dr. King that’s why we’re here.”

The mayor adds serving the community has the power to unite people no matter their background—which is just what Dr. King stood for.

Those involved say they served more than 200 adults and children in the area.