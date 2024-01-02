AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s a new year for the city of Augusta, and for Mayor Garnett Johnson.

“We’re excited about what’s going to happen in 2024, the momentum is gonna continue,” said Johnson.

In his first State of the City address, he discussed the progress the city made in 2023–including a $6.2 million dollar investment for more transit options for those in the community, and the city being named one of 5 workforce hubs in the country by the Biden-Harris administration.

Mayor Johnson says this is an initiative he is most proud of when he looks back on 2023.

“That was a huge win for a city the size of Augusta. It just shows that we’ve put in some great relationships in Washington that enable us to create higher paying jobs, create the training, and the pathways to those higher paying jobs in this region–which is desperately needed.”

He also discussed how tourism is booming in our area, and the Biden-Harris administration deeming the city one of 31 Tech Hubs across the country.

“That is enormously important,” said Johnson. “We have the Cyber Center of Excellence out at Fort Eisenhower, as well as the Georgia Cyber Center. Those $50-70 million dollars that could potentially come to our city will be a great boom for the city of Augusta.”

One of his biggest talking points is the push for more affordable housing in our area.

“One thing we don’t have enough of is affordable and work force housing. Through the leadership of the Augusta Housing Authority and Community Housing Development, we are creating more affordable apartments for those who may not be able to afford those market rate apartments,” said Johnson.

Augusta’s first tiny home village is expected to go up by the end of the year–and that is partly thanks to Commissioner Jordan Johnson, who helped get the city’s tiny home ordinance passed.

He says this is a critical effort on the agenda for 2024.

“I’ve said it over and again that the biggest issue we have in Augusta-Richmond County is the lack of affordable housing. The fact that we’ll be able to provide quality housing for young people–folks who are aging out of the foster system in Georgia–is gonna be an amazing journey to embark on.”

Another item the mayor addressed was the future for the James Brown Arena.

In November, Richmond County voters decided to approve a half-cent sales tax to raise money for a new arena.

Demolition of the old arena is expected to start this coming June. The mayor says once the new arena is complete, it will be a tremendous boost for the city.

“From an economic standpoint, that arena means so much,” said Johnson. “The ability to attract larger events, creating opportunities for more conferences–that $1.6-million-dollar economic impact will greatly benefit Augusta. Not only with the 600 jobs, but having a new state of the art arena to attract things like ice hockey, maybe regional basketball tournaments, it’s really exciting.”

The mayor says of all his plans for 2024, his biggest goal is to create a more efficient government.

He also hopes the state legislature will pass a measure allowing the mayor to cast a vote on commission matters.

“I highly advocate for that in that being the only member of the commission elected countywide–however I’m not given the opportunity to vote,” said Johnson. “I think it’s important for our taxpayers, and it enables us to get things done faster, and it gives complete accountability to the entire process.”

The mayor has big plans for 2024, and the new year is only just getting started.