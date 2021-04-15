Mayor Hardie Davis issues State of the City Address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A lot of encouragement from Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Thursday as he says the state of the Garden City is strong.

He said, “Proud to say that better days are here and our best days are ahead of us Augusta. In order for Augusta to truly be great, it must be a city for all of us.”

To make the happen, the city is pledging to build more affordable housing.

“We’ve invested $2.8 million in new home construction and renovations that further underscore the city’s commitment. Not whether we add to those who have much, but whether we provide larger opportunities for those who have little,” said Davis.

Blight removal also remains high on the priority list according to the mayor.

He explained, “We will continue to eliminate vacant and blighted structures around the city to further secure our neighborhoods and to enable residents to join in the rising tide of progress in Augusta.”

Speaking of progress, Mayor Davis reports more than 760 businesses have opened in Augusta in the past year.

He said, “In downtown, we’ll continue to support the downtown development authority and work with our department leaders to develop a program that’s being used in other cities that will create a demolition program with jobs training and skills.”

During the address, Mayor Davis highlighted the opening of the $22 million transit operations and maintenance center which he says is key to economic development south of Gordon Highway.

Davis added, “Our Augusta is her strongest when we’re making investments everywhere. This is what you can expect in 2021 and beyond.”