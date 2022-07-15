AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis is getting ready to make his pitch in the city of Augusta.

According to the Mayor’s office, Mayor Davis and Masters City Little League will host Play Ball, which according to organizers, is an initiative with the US Conference of Mayors and Major League Baseball (MLB).

According to organizers, Play Ball was created in 2010 with MLB and the US Conference of Mayors (USCM), and the goal is to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball activities allowing the youth to connect with their city and friends in a healthy and positive way.

“When I think about the youth of Augusta and their exposure to sports, I want to make sure they have choices,” says Mayor Davis, “and then create an opportunity for them to engage in and learn the sport, but have fun as well.”



Play Ball will take place Thursday, July 21 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Masters City Little League fields located at 1951 Phinizy Road in Augusta.

Organizers say that this event is free and open to the public.



For additional information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (706) 821-1831.