AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis gave his final State of the City address before he leaves office in January.

“The state of our Augusta is strong and the road ahead is brighter than it has ever been,” Mayor Davis said.

Mayor Davis reflected on his eight years as Mayor of Augusta.

“What a journey we’ve been on,” he said.

The 84th mayor took a look back on accomplishments over his two terms.

“I’m proud to talk tonight about the work this commission did in passing swiftly the $15 living wage minimum for all employees,” Mayor Davis said.

He says he believes that will be his most lasting impact on the city.

“We’ll now move continually into that place of offering affordable housing and workforce housing, that missing middle that is there right now,” Mayor Davis said.

Mayor Davis says Augusta is prepared to reach its climate and sustainability goals set during his time as mayor through the Green Augusta Initiative.

“We decided we would take our nonemergency fleet, and transition between now and 2030, 15-20 percent of our nonemergency fleet to low to zero emission vehicles,” Mayor Davis said.

He says he’s proud of how the city has handled the pandemic, from the vaccination incentive program to COVID relief funds.

“Almost 200 local business were awarded revenue assistance funds totaling $1.3 million. An additional 3,300 residents across this entire community were provided $7.5 million in emergency rent assistance relief funds,” Mayor Davis said.

He took a moment to recognize three outgoing commissioners who came into office at the same time as him: Commissioners Dennis Williams, Ben Hasan, and former Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Mayor Davis’ last day in office is January 2.