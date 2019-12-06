Mayor Hardie Davis endorses Michael Bloomberg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Election 2020 made its way to Augusta. Long time mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, made a stop in the Garden City to collect an endorsement. Mayor Hardie Davis gave his support to Bloomberg, touting his 12 year run of the nation’s largest city.

Both held two public appearances in town, giving remarks during the official endorsement.

NewsChannel 6 had a chance to find out what could come of the local partnership, if Bloomberg is able to win the White House.

“I want to formally endorse my friend and who I believe to be our next president, Mike Bloomberg,” Mayor Davis said.

If you thought Election 2020 may have been a bit crowded on the democratic side, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis wants to help you narrow down the decision to New York City’s long time mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“An incredible body of work in Philanthropy, supporting political causes for green energy to sustainability and the lives of young people,” he described.

The two kicked off their day at New Moon Cafe in downtown Augusta over a cup of coffee.

Then, they made their way to the Lucy C. Laney Museum of Black History, where following Davis’ endorsement, Bloomberg promised to support local leaders like the mayor in efforts such as crime reduction.

“We’d like to put in regulations that you can’t buy a gun if you have a psychiatric problem, if you have a criminal record or if you’re a minor,” the Presidential Candidate told us.

Bloomberg added during his time as mayor he cut murders in half, raised graduation rates and cut down on carbon emissions while adding jobs. It’s work Mayor Davis hopes can benefit Augusta too, most recently attending Bloomberg’s Philanthropic arm through a mayor’s training program and the nationally competitive Asphalt Art Grant the city hopes to be awarded to showcase James Brown downtown.

Bloomberg said, “We have cities each year compete and can win monies, up to a million dollars, as they use art to make the city more interesting and people are happier and people move there. So, from an economic point of view it’s good for the city.”

“I was the Harvard Bloomberg Leadership Institute where you’ve got 40 mayors from across the world who show up and get the best training,” Mayor Davis said.

In addition to Mayor Davis’ endorsement, mayors in Gary, Indiana; Tacoma, Washington and Huntington, West Virginia all are endorsing Bloomberg for President.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins