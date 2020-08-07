Mayor Hardie Davis creates Confederate Monuments, Street Names, and Land Marks Task Force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Davis signed an executive order on Thursday August 6, 2020 implementing the Confederate Monuments, Street Names, and Landmarks Task Force for The City of Augusta in light of recent events concerning racial injustice.

According to a statement released by the Mayor’s Office,

The objective of the Task Force is to review and develop recommendations regarding the future of those City-owned monuments, streets, and landmarks, as well as our public right-of-way. Additional discussion will also be focused on recommendations for new monuments and historical markers that could be added to existing areas and structures, in an effort to add historical content. The Task Force will have sixty days from its initial organizing meeting to report back to the Mayor and Commission with recommendations.

The task force is made up of eleven members, six members were appointed by Mayor Davis and five members were appointed by the Commission.

The members are: