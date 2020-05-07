Mayor Gary Jones discusses his fight against COVID-19

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones is feeling a lot better after battling coronavirus. He self-quarantined for about 27 days while he fought the virus. He said other than a few routine surgeries, COVID-19 is the only medical episode he’s ever had.

“Nobody is exempt from catching this,” affirmed the Mayor.

Mayor Jones started to experience coronavirus symptoms the second week of March.

He said, “To me, one of the tell tale signs was shortness of breath so that’s when I ended up contacting AU. Video conferenced with a doctor and went through my symptoms. And they told me to quarantine for 14 days.”

During the first week, Mayor Jones said he was alarmed his shortness of breath wasn’t getting better. He was then tested for COVID-19 at a drive thru site at Patriot’s Park.

“About four days later I was contacted by the health department in Columbia County. They advised that I was positive for COVID and to continue what I’d been doing with the quarantine and over the counter medication because from everything I’ve been told there’s no cure,” explained Mayor Jones.

But it didn’t stop with the coronavirus. An X-ray and CT scan showed something more.

Mayor Jones said, “Bilateral pneumonia is what they call it. I had glass, what they call glass particles in my lungs. Which is indicative of COVID-19. They admitted me to the hospital for two and a half days. Strong regiment of antibiotics, no other medication. Then I was released and came home. Continued to stay self quarantined and rest.”

Mayor Jones was eventually cleared to go back to work as a police officer in Waynesboro and Mayor of Grovetown.

“I still don’t have all of my taste back and my smell. And that’s probably due to the allergies I already have anyway. And I think that the COVID has actually made my allergies even worse than they were normally. But taking over the counter medication, I’m able to control that,” said Mayor Jones.

Mayor Jones added he’s very thankful for the thousands of people who showed their support during his health scare. Tentatively, Grovetown’s emergency coronavirus plan will end on May 13 at midnight. Government owned facilities in Grovetown will re-open on May 18.