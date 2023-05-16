AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College received $30,000 on Tuesday, and the check was presented by Mayor Garnett Johnson.

According to organizers, the check is in support of the college’s Growing Paine Campaign.

During the 2023 Masters Reception in April, officials say Mayor Johnson raised the much-needed funds for Paine, and on Tuesday, Mayor Johnson presented the $30,000 during a brief ceremony held at Candler Memorial Library on the Paine College Campus.

President Cheryl Evans Jones stated that according to her recollection, this may be the first time that a sitting Mayor of Augusta earmarked proceeds from the Mayors Masters Reception to Paine College, and with that, she thanked Mayor Johnson for supporting the College and referenced the ongoing Growing Paine Campaign that will benefit from the generous donation.

During the ceremony, Mayor Johnson gave thanks to the officials and Mayors from surrounding municipalities who supported the initiative, which include North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, and Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.