AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Garnett Johnson, the son of a school bus driver, took the oath of office as the next Mayor of Augusta.

Johnson plans to hit the ground running, with priority one being the appearance of the Garden City.

“We got to clean Augusta up, it does not cost taxpayers a lot of money, it just cost us a little bit of energy in rolling our sleeves up, we want to create a keep it clean initiative throughout the city,” said Johnson.

Johnson was a political newcomer when he won the mayor’s race in a runoff in June. He vows to be a mayor for everybody, saying he believes in unity and does not see creating it as a challenge.

“If you put together programs and ideas that create parity for everybody in the city, I think it’s easy to do,” Johnson said.

There is little any mayor in Augusta can do without support from the Augusta commission.

“I am excited about working with this commission, we have three new commissioners who will be coming on board, as well as commissioner Alvin Mason, and the ones who are sitting there, so I am excited about the opportunity of collaboration to move the city forward,” said the new mayor.

“I’m ready to work with him, I am excited, here is an opportunity for us to change the way we are viewed here in Augusta and I’m all about that,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“I pretty much look at people and what they do, and not what they say, but what they do, so if he comes out and does what he says he’s going to do, I’ll be right there with him,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Johnson is preparing to be mayor and working with the commission, he told the audience he will need their prayers.