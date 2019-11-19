Mayor Davis says quit talking, start acting on downtown parking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paid parking in downtown Augusta is an issue that has been discussed literally for decades now.

Mayor Hardie Davis is making a big push for commissioners to adopt a parking management plan for downtown at this meeting. However, city leaders still want to talk about it.

Managing parking downtown by charging drivers to create turn over is something Mayor Hardie Davis no longer wants to talk about, he wants commissioners to act on it.

“We started in September, almost August, of last year and we’re still talking about it. That’s what we like to do in Augusta talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, it’s time for us to stop talking and take action,” said Mayor Davis.

But Commissioners did want to talk about the paid parking program, saying they still have questions about what’s being proposed for downtown.

“There’s the obvious questions ‘how is it going to be enforced’ ‘who is going to enforce it’ ‘what jurisdiction do they have to enforce parking’,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“We have a lot of people who want to see this done, we have some people who are still skeptical about it. We need to make sure we’ve dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s with this,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“I don’t think we have all the answers, I don’t think it’s a done, workable deal yet. Too many open ends. I know the mayor wants this.” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“And we’re still talking about it. I’m tired of talking about it.” said Mayor Davis.

“I think we’re ready to start parking, however we still have some things to work out. I think when he says we’re done talking, it means we’re still going to have to talk about some things,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Instead of approving the parking management plan, commissioners voted to send it, and the approval of a contract with SP plus to run the program and amending the parking ordinance back to committee for more discussion next week.

Mayor Davis pointsout that North Augusta first proposed parking meters in February this year and by August they were installed them. He said Augusta still wants to talk about them, Mayor Davis callins that a shame.