Mayor Davis executive order called into question

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Mayor Hardie Davis has been issuing executive orders concerning the coronavirus since March, now some commissioners want to talk about it at Tuesday’s meeting how they feel they’ve been left out of the loop.

Mayor Davis is calling the shots when it comes to the city’s coronavirus response, using executive orders, now some Augusta commissioners are calling that process out..

“The purpose of my agenda item is to ensure number one is that the commission is always informed and knowledgeable of any executive orders,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Augusta commissioners started talking about mandating wearing masks in government buildings, on May 12the the final reading of the ordinance requiring masks still hasn’t been approved.

But on May 15th the Mayor signed an executive order requiring face coverings in city government buildings.

Commissioners saying they were not made aware of the order before hand

“It would have been much better if we had some communication and involvement with all the commissioners that wanted to be involved,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I’m concerned there was an executive ordered issued that we did not have access to that is what I’m concerned about,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

But some commissioners believe a public discussion on the mayor’s mask executive order could lead to more bickering at the meetings.

“It’s a power play some want that’s not going to do anybody especially the citizens of Augusta Georgia any good,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

I talked to Mayor Hardie Davis he said the commission had been working on the mask ordinance for weeks he say the executive order was needed to protect the employees and citizens when the Municipal Building opened to the public two weeks ago.