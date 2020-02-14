Mayor Davis defends endorsement of Michael Bloomberg for president

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis defended his decision to endorse former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg amid criticism of past comments Bloomberg made about the controversial “stop and frisk” policy during his term.

“95 percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” Bloomberg is reported to have said in a recording attributed to him from 2015. “They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York, it’s true in virtually every city. And that’s where the real crime is.”

The “Stop and Frisk” policy encouraged officers to detain suspects, search them without a warrant and arrest them if anything illegal was found.

“Mayor Bloomberg has, on multiple occasions now, spoken to the issue of stop and frisk,” said Mayor Davis when asked about the topic by WJBF Senior Reporter George Eskola. “As mayor you make the best decisions with the data you have in front of you. There was a recognition that maybe it went to far. In all of our cities we strive to have safe cities. And so, with the acknowledgement that it went to far, particularly in black and brown communities, Mayor Bloomberg not only repented for it, but today is another example of people who look like me coming out and supporting Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg addressed the controversy at a campaign stop in Tennessee earlier this week.

“I think people look at it and they say that those words doesn’t don’t reflect Michael Bloomberg,” Bloomberg said. “The way he governed in New York City, the way he runs his company, the way his philanthropy works. I think we’re going to do very well and in the African American community.”

President Trump and Bloomberg have traded barbs via Twitter for several days. When asked about Bloomberg the President said, “I think when he apologized for everything he’s ever done that was just for getting votes and I think people understand that”.

“The reality is it disproportionately affected black and brown communities,” Mayor Davis said. “There’s not been a candidate in my lifetime that has spoken to the issues of black Americans like Mike Bloomberg. When you talk about $700 million being allocated for 100 cities across America, where under served communities – particularly black and brown communities – when you talk about one million new home owners in the African-American community, when you talk about 100,000 new African-American entrepreneurs, that speaks to this issue of criminal justice and social justice, the economic disparity that has affected us in black and brown communities. Michael Bloomberg is someone who says ‘I’ve done it before in New York and I’ll help do it in your cities. I can get it done as your next president’.”

Thursday afternoon Mayor Davis continued to show his support for Bloomberg via Twitter.

Bloomberg will not appear on the South Carolina primary ballot on February 29th. He has instead focused his campaign on the Super Tuesday primary states on March 3rd. His name will appear on the Georgia primary ballot on March 24th.

Information from CNN NewSource is included in this story.






