Mayor Davis city vehicle back before commissioners

Augusta. Ga (WJBF) The look of Mayor Hardie Davis city vehicle is back before Augusta commissioners.

You will remember two years ago city leaders voted 6 to 4 to exempt the SUV from state law requiring it to have an Augusta decal.

But state law also says to continue driving without the decal a public hearing must be held every year.

Commissioners saying if the car had a decal no hearing would be needed.

Commissioners voting to hold the required public hearing to allow the decal to remain off the vehicle on May 4th.