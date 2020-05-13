Mayor Davis chides delays in loan program

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta has approved a loan program for small businesses but it could be weeks before any money goes out.

The program will use $1 million dollars in federal funds to provide loans of up to $15 thousand dollars for qualified small businesses.

But since these are federal funds, the Housing Department needs to approve the program, and that could take a month.

The delays is not siting well with Mayor Hardie Davis, who wanted to use city tax dollars for the program, to avoid the federal red tape.

“If what I’m hearing is that we’re going to be waiting another 30 days to get resources into people’s hands, people are back to work now, they’re going to be back to work 30 days from now,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

A loan committee will review the applications that process will take another two weeks.

